Infopackets Reader Mike P. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Thank you for your excellent website and remote desktop service - you've been a great help in the past. I have a new problem: Dell SupportAssist recently popped up with a message stating that I had sound driver updates to apply to Windows 10, namely: two Intel high definition audio drivers, and one Realtek high definition audio driver. I downloaded and installed the sound drivers onto my PC, but unfortunately, there's been no sound after the Dell update. I've tried to uninstall and reinstall the Dell audio drivers but it made no difference. I've checked to make sure the speakers are fully plugged into the sound ports in the back of the machine, but that didn't help. I really need to get my sound fixed - can you please help? "

My response:

I asked Mike if he would like me to connect to his machine using my remote desktop support service in order to have a closer look, and he agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: Dell No Sound After Update (Inspiron 3760)

Whenever Mike unplugged and re-plugged his speakers into the speaker jack, a window would appear asking what was being plugged in: headphones or surround sound speakers, as the audio ports can be configured accordingly. In Mike's case, it was the Realtek high definition audio driver that was the issue, and not the Intel high definition audio drivers affecting his front speakers.

Here's what I tried to fix the sound issue:

I uninstalled the Realtek audio driver and reinstalled it manually using the latest Realtek sound card driver from Dell's website; I used Device Manager to roll back the Realtek audio driver to the previous release before the Dell SupportAssist made the sound stop working; I manually uninstalled the Realtek driver and manually installed an older release; I downloaded and reinstalled an older BIOS update (firmware) thinking that might fix the sound, and I had Mike try different headphones and speakers in the back audio port.

None of these options worked.

I then discovered through some research that Mike's Dell Inspiron 3760 had both a front audio port and a back audio port. I had Mike plug his speakers into the front audio port, and the sound card driver popped up once again asking what was being plugged in, and he chose "Front Speakers". I then tested the audio using the speaker icon near the clock (via the tray bar) and it worked. I then had Mike unplug his speakers from the front audio ports and into the back audio ports, and voila - the sound was working again!

It seems that there was some kind of a conflict with the Dell / Realtek audio driver and Windows 10, such that unplugging the speakers from the back, then to the front, then to the back again fixed the problem.

I hope that helps anyone else that runs into this issue.

