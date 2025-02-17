You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 11 Start Menu Gets Search Revamp
Windows 11 Start Menu Gets Search Revamp
Microsoft is to more clearly label search results in the Windows 11 Start Menu. It will better highlight which results come from the computer itself and which are from the Internet.
The change will initially apply only to users in the European Economic Area and appears to be a way of complying with new rules on the continent. It's not clear yet if Microsoft intends to roll the changes out to all users.
It's all to do with the search feature that appears in the Start Menu itself. The current setup means typing a word or phrase will bring up results that include documents and applications on the computer along with websites. The latter are provided by Microsoft's own Bing search engine.
European Law Behind Change
However, members of the Windows 11 Insider program in Europe have spotted the latest preview release has a different approach. While the same results appear, they are now split into distinct tabs, with "Windows" results on one tab and "Web search from Bing" on the other. This appears to be a tweak to continue changes Microsoft made to comply with the Digital Markets Act. That's a European law designed to promote competition online. Broadly it affects major companies who dominate a particular area of technology, have a large number of users, or both.
The law limits the ways companies that operate in different markets can use their position in one to favor their operations in another. In this case, it's about Microsoft's positions in both the operating system and search markets. (Source: techradar.com)
Bing Can Be Replaced
Previously Microsoft agreed to give users more control over the inclusion and prominence of the Edge browser in Windows 11, and to have the ability to change which search engines are used to deliver results in the Windows Search tools. (Source: mspoweruser.com)
While this move appears to be about compliance, it might be an improvement for users who don't care what search engine is actually used for this feature and simply want to be able to search their computer without having to see online search results as well.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you use Windows 11's search tools at all? Do you find it useful or annoying to have online search results mixed in with those for documents and apps on your computer? Would you like to see this change extended worldwide?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Don't care for search results in start menu
The Start menu is the heart of Windows and was working perfectly fine in Windows 7, then Windows 8 came along and completely destroyed it.
Later, MS revamped the menu again in Windows 10 with "tiles", but they were distracting and not useful.
Windows 11 did away with tiles, but still included search engine results in the search menu. That said, I have never, ever found it useful to include search results in the start menu.
If I am searching for a document in the start menu, then I want it to search my computer, not the Internet. Quite often when the Start menu can't find something I'm looking for, it tells me to search the Internet, even though it's on the machine - very frustrating. This happens quite a bit when I'm searching for disk management, for example.
If you use OpenShell (fomerly ClassicShell), you won't have this problem because (a) it finds what you're looking for on your computer and (b) it doesn't include search results from a search engine.
searching computer
There is a free program called EVERYTHING that does this! I have been using it for a long time.
I have NO connection with this site/program apart from being a user.
https://www.voidtools.com/