How to Stop Cyber Harassment and Online Blackmail - Fast

Infopackets Reader Sam J. writes:

"Dear Dennis,

My teenage son got caught up in an online sextortion scam. He thought he was talking to a girl his age on Instagram, but it turned out to be a scammer who tricked him into sharing private photos. He already sent the blackmailers $500 in Steam cards. Now, they're threatening to send those images to his friends and family unless we pay more. He's terrified, ashamed, and deeply depressed. As a father, I feel completely helpless. How can I stop cyber harassment and online blackmail in order to protect my son? Please help!"

My response:

If you or your child is in this situation - you're not alone.

Since 2019, I've worked with countless victims and families struggling with cyber harassment (also known as online blackmail or sextortion). The Internet has made it easier than ever for criminals to manipulate and extort young people, and teenagers are particularly vulnerable. But you don't have to face this alone - I can help you fight back.

Need help now? I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and know how to prevent your exposure and shut the blackmailers down. Contact me here for a free 15-minute phone call consultation - I happy to answer your questions. When you contact me, you will also also receive two free reports that contain invaluable information: Five Strategies to Stall Blackmail Scammers and Not Pay Anything and Sextortion Survival Guide - Five Critical Mistakes to Avoid and What to Do Instead . These invaluable guides contain proven strategies to help you take control of the situation before it escalates.

The Hard Truth About Fighting Cyber Harassment and Online Blackmail

Based on my experience, most online harassers operate anonymously and are overseas - even if they appear to be local. Often these gangs are located in Africa, Philippines, Morocco and India, making them difficult to track and prosecute. The cyber harassers hide behind VPNs, use fake profiles, and disposable phone numbers with any area code they want using apps on their phone (such as Text Now and Hush).

Most cyber harassment blackmail gangs are fairly unsophisticated and often use prerecorded videos of women to lure male victims into exposing themselves. Some use live models - some will even call you on the phone for video chat. In any case, victims often feel powerless because traditional solutions like blocking and reporting a blackmailer does little to nothing to stop these persistent attackers.

You need a real plan - I can help (contact me here).

How Cyber Harassment Blackmail Scammers Operate

Sextortionists use psychological warfare to break down their victims.

Here are some examples based on cases I've worked on:

Some may make you report back every so often whenever they say "Hello" to ensure compliance. If you don't respond, the blackmailers will escalate their threats. African blackmail scammers do this often, especially when they put you on a payment plan.



Others cyber harassment blackmailers will spread false rumors using fake accounts, then take snapshots and send them to you as proof they are carrying out their threats. Some may impersonate you or people you know to achieve the same result or to mess with your mind. Their goal is to make the victim feel trapped and helpless.



Most sextortion scammers follow a script - but that script changes based on the which blackmail gang you're dealing with. I have plenty of experience with this.

In general, blackmail scammers initially engage their victims through social media, dating apps, or gaming platforms, pretending to be someone they're not. Once trust is built, they encourage the victim to share explicit content. As soon as they have compromising material, the threats begin.

Why Reporting the Cyber Harassment and Online Blackmail Doesn't Work

Many assume that reporting the cyber harassment to social media platforms or the police will solve the problem. Based on my experience, this rarely ever works. Here's why -

Scammers create multiple fake accounts on the social media platforms. Even if one account is taken down, another appears within minutes and the blackmailers continue on taunting their victims. Most of the time, the blackmailers work in groups. They are good at what they do and can easily counter your every move - unless you know ahead of time what those moves are and have a plan (which is also how and why I can help).

Law enforcement agencies are often overwhelmed and are ill-equipped to handle sextortion effectively. Even so, the blackmailers usually threaten exposure imminently and this doesn't give victims a chance to investigate alternatives.

On that note, there is little law enforcement can do to stop a blackmail scammer that is overseas because it is not within their jurisdiction. This is why having a strategic plan is essential - you need to outmaneuver the scammers, not just react to them - contact me for help. Let's talk about it.

The Most Common Questions (and Answers) About Fighting Cyber Harassment

Q. Do cyber harassers ever stop?

A. All blackmailers go away after a certain point, but not when you've had recent interaction with them, and because they work in groups. Eventually they will move on when they realize you're not worth the time, or after they've exposed you. If you don't want that to happen, consider contacting me for assistance.

Q. Should we ignore cyber harassers completely?

A. You can, but I don't recommend it especially if you have anything to lose. It is better to outmaneuver a blackmail scammer with a plan, rather than to leave things up to chance. To successfully stop cyber harassment, you need to know how and when to respond for the best outcome. I can help.

Q. Should we involve the police or a lawyer when it comes to online blackmail?

A. Law enforcement is often ineffective in dealing with online harassment unless you know 100% who the person is that is bullying / blackmailing you, they live in your country (usually near you, but not always), and you can prove it's them. The same goes for a lawyer. A cease and desist letter is NOT going to help you especially if the blackmailer is in another country. They don't care what they're doing is illegal and will likely escalate their threats if you hand them a cease and desist. I know this is true because one client that hired another company (previous to hiring me) did this and the threats escalated.

If you are dealing with an anonymous blackmailer, then you will need a plan with strategies and contingencies and plan for worst-case scenarios because blackmail gangs do very unexpected things that can cause a great amount of damage - and I can prove it because I have evidence to share from cases I've worked on. This is exactly the type of preparation that I'm offering. I've already helped thousands, my methods work immediately, and cost far less than legal fees. I can help you too - contact me here.

Q. Can we remove personal information from the Internet to stop cyber harassers?

A. Some steps can help, but cyber harassers often already have enough to continue, which usually involves a list of contacts taken from social media, or through third party information-collecting websites like BeenVerified. The cyber harassment scammers are usually a few steps ahead because they follow a script and they are good at what they do. On the other hand, I know how to make you or your child a difficult target and minimize future risks because I've gone through this scam with victims over 1,000+ times already and know exactly how to react.

Q. Should you pay a third-party for information removal?

A. I don't recommend this because there is no 100% sure-fire way to scan the entire Internet and guarantee everything is going to get removed. If anything, services like these are automated and are only good at finding things after it's been sitting on the Internet for quite some time (long enough to be indexed by a search engine).

Most of the time, blackmailers act upon their threats by contacting friends and family directly. Other times, they will upload the material to adult sites, label it with your name and number, then share links to people you know. If you want your video removed, you have to contact the webmaster directly that owns the website and make a request. In the latter case, it is a formal process. In the end, it is up to the webmaster to comply, but the process can be expedited if you make the request properly. This is part of the service I offer and I don't charge extra for it.

Q. What if you or your child is being blackmailed?

A. If money is involved, this is cyber extortion (otherwise known as sextortion), and paying will only make it worse. Stopping cyber harassment of this type requires a plan to eliminate threats and avoid exposure; this includes strategies and contingencies and plan for worst-case scenarios. You can also read some of my articles on the subject to learn more:

Common Myths About Cyber Harassment and Online Blackmail

One of the biggest misconceptions is that paying the blackmailer will make them go away - even if it's to temporarily "get them off your back".

Unfortunately, it does the exact opposite.

In 100% of the cases I've worked on where the victim has paid, the scammer has returned asking for more. They may not do it straight away - possibly because the cash hasn't cleared (because it was wired), or maybe because the scammer is busy scamming other victims at the same time as you - but they always return asking for more.

In many cases, cyber harassers share the victim's details with other cyber harassment scammers (often within the group) who will then also make demands. In fact, it is not uncommon for a victim to tell me that once the demands were made, they received requests from multiple phone numbers asking for money to be sent to different locations - as if they were dealing with a group of cyber criminals who were not in sync with each other. The only reason they would be doing this is because the scammers are fighting over each other for your money (and because the group is disorganized).

Another common myth is that simply ignoring the scammer will make them stop. Be careful here - this can easily backfire. Ignoring only works when done strategically.

Here's why -

If a victim suddenly disappears, scammers often escalate by reaching out to family and friends. They do this to pressure the victim back into communication for another round of 'negotiations' - click here for an example. Quite often, scammers will send you screenshots of conversations they are having with friends and family so that you know their threats area real.

How to Stop Cyber Harassment and Online Blackmail

If you're already being targeted with cyber harassment and online blackmail and want to know how to stop it, you probably don't have time for generic advice such as "lock down your social media" and "secure your digital footprint". You need proven strategies that not only stop the harassment, but minimize risk and prevent exposure.

That's where I can help.

If you are being blackmailed or harassed online, you do not have time to waste on generic advice. Every second counts, and one wrong move could make your situation ten times worse. Using proven strategies that have helped thousands of victims, here's why reaching out to me right now is worth your time:

1. You Can Stall the Scammer - But Only If You Do It Right

One of the best things you can do in order to stop cyber harassment and online blackmail (as it pertains to sextortion) is to buy yourself time without making things worse. This will allow you think about your options more clearly. My free report on " Five Strategies to Stall Blackmail Scammers and Not Pay Anything " explains how to do this properly, including:

Keeping the scammer engaged without paying . I teach specific deception tactics that make scammers believe you are cooperating, giving you critical time to implement a real plan.



. I teach specific deception tactics that make scammers believe you are cooperating, giving you critical time to implement a real plan. Using excuses that work . Scammers will not just accept any excuse - they are trained to counter your objections and because they do it all day, every day. I know what works and what does not because I have seen these excuses fail and succeed in over 1,000+ cases I've worked on.



. Scammers will not just accept any excuse - they are trained to counter your objections and because they do it all day, every day. I know what works and what does not because I have seen these excuses fail and succeed in over 1,000+ cases I've worked on. Avoiding the "block and run" mistake. If you think simply blocking the scammer will end it, you are wrong. I will show you how to disengage safely, minimizing your risk of exposure.

The number one mistake victims make is acting out of fear. Fear is illogical. What you need is a plan, and that is where I come in.

2. There Are Things You Absolutely Should and Should NOT Do

My second free report, " Sextortion Survival Guide - Five Critical Mistakes to Avoid and What to Do Instead ," lays out critical actions that could mean the difference between getting out safely or making things worse. Here is a summary:

DO NOT pay the blackmailer. Paying guarantees one thing: they will come back for more. I explain why and what to do instead.



Paying guarantees one thing: they will come back for more. I explain why and what to do instead. DO NOT shut down your social media. This does the opposite - it usually triggers escalation. I have specific countermeasures to stop them.



This does the opposite - it usually triggers escalation. I have specific countermeasures to stop them. DO NOT give them more information. Scammers manipulate victims into providing details that increase their leverage. If you are already caught, I will teach you how to cut them off at the source and with minimal risk of exposure.



Scammers manipulate victims into providing details that increase their leverage. If you are already caught, I will teach you how to cut them off at the source and with minimal risk of exposure. DO stall them the right way. I provide specific phrases and tactics that can keep you in control without pushing the scammer to act against you.



I provide specific phrases and tactics that can keep you in control without pushing the scammer to act against you. DO reach out for expert help. In many cases, fighting cyber harassment means that you are most likely dealing with professional criminals who run these scams in organized groups. They have tricks and traps that you will not see coming - but I know what they are because I've worked on over 1,000+ cases since 2019. I can help you, too. Contact me here.

3. You Need a Plan, Not Panic - I Can Help

You have a 50% chance of being exposed. Some scammers fake it, some follow through, and some go the extra mile. Doing nothing about it can easily backfire. The key is understanding who you are dealing with and implementing the right response strategy.

I know how to prevent exposure. If you are at risk, I can show you how to cut the blackmailers off before they reach your friends, family, or employer.



If you are at risk, I can show you how to cut the blackmailers off before they reach your friends, family, or employer. I prepare you for multiple worst-case scenarios. If exposure happens, I provide damage control strategies that can neutralize the scammer's threats.



If exposure happens, I provide damage control strategies that can neutralize the scammer's threats. I give you a permanent solution. My clients do not have to keep coming back to me. Once we handle the situation, you will know exactly what to do if anything happens again. All info is sent to you by email for later reading if needed. There is 100% transparency.

4. No One Else Can Offer What I Do

There are a lot of so-called "cyber harassment help services" out there that charge thousands of dollars for useless advice. Here is why I am different:

I provide direct, one-on-one help. You do not fake promises to catch and arrest the bad guys with a tracking link. You get a plan with custom strategies based on YOUR case.



You do not fake promises to catch and arrest the bad guys with a tracking link. You get a plan with custom strategies based on YOUR case. You only pay once. I don't nickel-and-dime clients for fees like other so-called companies on the Internet do, setting you up to pay for a "phase 2" support package that costs thousands more than you already paid.



I don't nickel-and-dime clients for fees like other so-called companies on the Internet do, setting you up to pay for a "phase 2" support package that costs thousands more than you already paid. I am the only Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business in this sector. I have been helping people online for 24 years with an A+ rating and zero complaints.



I have been helping people online for 24 years with an A+ rating and zero complaints. I give you full documentation. You will not have to keep paying me for extra help. Everything you need is in writing so you can reference it anytime.



You will not have to keep paying me for extra help. Everything you need is in writing so you can reference it anytime. I have handled over 1,000+ cases successfully. My knowledge comes from real experience helping real people.

You Have Two Choices Right Now

Do nothing and hope the scammer goes away. Sometimes this works. Sometimes it doesn't. If you have nothing to to lose, block them and be done with it. On the other hand, if you don't want to take any risk and want to significantly reduce your exposure, try option #2 below.

To stop cyber harassment and online blackmail the right way by taking control of the situation: contact me right now for your free 15 minute phone call. Act now and you'll also receive my two reports absolutely free and under no obligation: Five Strategies to Stall Blackmail Scammers and Not Pay Anything and Sextortion Survival Guide - Five Critical Mistakes to Avoid and What to Do Instead .

If you decide to hire me, know that most cases can be resolved within 1 to 3 days - but only if you take action now. I look forward to serving you!

About the author: Dennis Faas is the CEO and owner of Infopackets.com. Since 2001, Dennis has dedicated his entire professional career helping others with technology-related issues with his unique style of writing in the form of questions-and-answers; click here to read all 2,000+ of Dennis' articles online this site. In 2014, Dennis shifted his focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and in 2019, online blackmail. Dennis has received many accolades during his tenure: click here to view Dennis' credentials online DennisFaas.com; click here to see Dennis' Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about Dennis by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003). And finally, click here to view a recommendation for Dennis' services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).